 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20622045 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Interface & Usability

  1. The command menu is now divided into three sections: Province Management, Diplomacy, and Army Control.
  2. Diplomacy actions now have clearer names — for example, Declare War instead of War, Sign Pact instead of Pact, and so on.
  3. The Resource Lens now shows resource icons next to their names.
  4. Improved readability of capital and building icons on the map.
  5. War declarations, pacts, and other diplomatic actions are now displayed in chat with flags and icons instead of long messages (hover to see details).

  6. The map can now be moved using the middle mouse button.


Gameplay & Balance

  1. The transfer_provinces bonus no longer changes province culture.
  2. Future army movements (planned for later turns) are now shown as transparent arrows.
  3. Chemical weapons now display their source and target provinces directly on the map.
  4. Increased starting money in Sandbox Mode.
  5. The Create multiplayer server button has been removed from the tutorial.


Editor & Modding

  1. Added a new event editor bonus: Disable external diplomacy — prevents a country from initiating diplomatic actions (useful for controlling bots' behavior).



Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue that prevented building defense lines.
  2. Fixed a bug where custom servers could still appear even when disabled.


How to join the development?

Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do:

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1201701
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1201702
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1201703
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link