Interface & Usability
- The command menu is now divided into three sections: Province Management, Diplomacy, and Army Control.
- Diplomacy actions now have clearer names — for example, Declare War instead of War, Sign Pact instead of Pact, and so on.
- The Resource Lens now shows resource icons next to their names.
- Improved readability of capital and building icons on the map.
- War declarations, pacts, and other diplomatic actions are now displayed in chat with flags and icons instead of long messages (hover to see details).
- The map can now be moved using the middle mouse button.
Gameplay & Balance
- The transfer_provinces bonus no longer changes province culture.
- Future army movements (planned for later turns) are now shown as transparent arrows.
- Chemical weapons now display their source and target provinces directly on the map.
- Increased starting money in Sandbox Mode.
- The Create multiplayer server button has been removed from the tutorial.
Editor & Modding
- Added a new event editor bonus: Disable external diplomacy — prevents a country from initiating diplomatic actions (useful for controlling bots' behavior).
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented building defense lines.
- Fixed a bug where custom servers could still appear even when disabled.
