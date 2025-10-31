We are incredibly grateful and happy that more than 100,000 players have already entered Escape Simulator 2, only five days since release! The game already has 500 reviews, with 96% positive, and we can’t thank you enough for the amazing support. (Thank you for taking your time to write the review)

We have been working nonstop since launch. This week alone we released 4 hotfixes, fixed over 100 reported issues, and even added new content like a gramophone and Halloween decorations for the lobby.



🛠️ Build-a-Room Competition

Most of our recent updates focused on improving the Room Editor, so it is the perfect time to start our first Build-a-Room competition for Escape Simulator 2!

If you are new to our community, this is your chance to create and share your own escape room. Usually, there is a theme, but this time there is NO THEME AT ALL. That means total creative freedom, as long as it is an escape room.



💡Room Editor Tutorials by Robin

If you are a first-time builder, we have made a video series in collaboration with the amazing Robin, where she explains the basics and shares tips and tricks of the Escape Simulator 2 editor. The series is available here: ES2 Room Editor Tutorial Series by Robin

🏆 Prizes

We have prepared our biggest prize pool ever!!

Place Prize* 🥇 1st $5000 cash + next ES2 DLC 🥈 2nd $1000 cash + next ES2 DLC 🥉 3rd–10th $100 Steam Gift Card + next ES2 DLC

🎨 Contest Requirements

Start your room from scratch (no reusing existing rooms).

Include a video walkthrough (and in-game walkthrough if possible)

Puzzles must be colorblind-friendly and hearing-impaired-friendly .

Submit your room before November 10th, 9:00 AM CET .

Bug fixes are allowed after submission.

Read the declaimer in the end of this post.

📑 Rules

You can submit only one room .

Multiple builders can collaborate on a single entry, but only one prize will be awarded.

The room must be an escape room .

Ideal playtime is under 30 minutes , but longer is allowed.

You can fix bugs after submission but not resubmit a new room.

All references to existing IPs must be edited or parodied .

Use assets that are: Creative Commons (CC) with proper attribution From the Escape Simulator library Licensed content you have legally acquired

Give credit where needed.

Copies of other players' rooms are not eligible.

Keep it fun and clean. No profanity, racism, hate speech, or sexual content.

AI-generated content is allowed, but it must not reduce puzzle quality and you should disclose its use.

📢 How to Submit

Make your room public. Share the link in the #💾competition-submissions channel on our Discord server. You can also submit via community@pinestudio.com (if you don't have Discord) Deadline: November 10th, 9 AM CET.

We will review all entries and announce winners during a special livestream (date to be announced).

📌 Judging Criteria

Puzzle Design: logic, originality, and engagement

Room Design: atmosphere, and progression

Playability: stability, accessibility, and polish

💡 Building Tips

Aim for 15–30 minutes of playtime.

Test thoroughly and ask for feedback.

Focus on quality over quantity .

Include accessibility options.

Most importantly, have fun.

We cannot wait to see your creations.

Happy escaping and happy building!

–The Pine Team

Competition Disclaimer:

Pine Studio reserves the right to:

Modify competition rules or deadlines if needed

Replace prizes with alternatives of equal or greater value

Disqualify submissions that break rules, use stolen or infringing content, or contain offensive material

Cancel or reschedule the competition in case of unforeseen circumstances

We will do our best to deliver all prizes to the winners as stated. However, in some rare cases, local laws, banking restrictions, or unavailable payment options might make prize delivery impossible or delayed. If that happens, we will work with the affected winner to find a suitable alternative is possible.

By entering, participants agree to follow all competition rules and accept the final decisions made by the Pine Studio judging team.