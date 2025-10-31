Dear Conductors,

A new update has now been released. In this update, we've fixed the problem that caused some users get an error when trying to enter the game. Please download this update to allow it to take effect.

Meanwhile, the team is still working on other known issues. Thank you all for your patience and understanding, especially to Conductors who provided additional information to help us locating the issue. We will continue to improve the stability of the game and give everyone a better experience.

B.C.R.L. Agency