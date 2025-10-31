🛠 Devlog – UI, Interaction & Quality of Life Updates



October 2025



This update focuses on improving clarity, stability, and player experience throughout the game — from the way you interact with traders and vents to smoother UI behavior and refined visuals.



🔍 Interaction & Inspection Improvements



You can now inspect the Trader and Thermal Vents properly by right-clicking on them.



Health display has been clarified — and is now hidden for the Volcano and Trader, where it’s not relevant.



Prevented the ability to sell your main Shipyard, which could previously cause a soft game loss.



Updated the Underwater Habitat Beacon visuals.



⚙️ Trading & Resources



Fixed an issue where trade convoys carried one extra stack of the first imported resource (caused by legacy code).



Split resource properties into their own dedicated class for better structure and maintainability.



Fixed an issue where moving oxygen from the import center to the warehouse didn’t properly reduce the stored amount.



Disabled demo resources – the real ones are fully in now!



Modified import/export warehouse visuals and adjusted UI alignment by removing one building so menus line up better.



Fixed a null check for the Goods Unloader (responsible for transferring items from import to regular warehouses).



🧭 UI & Navigation



Pressing ESC now closes the inspector or any open panels — making navigation much smoother.



You can also right-click to close the trade menu and ESC menu.



Added a dark background layer behind the ESC menu for better focus and readability.



🖱 Cursor & Interface Fixes



Fixed an issue where the cursor disappeared when clicking the minimap.



The cursor now reappears correctly after interactions.



Cursor hiding and reappearing now function as intended in all menus.



🌊 Visual & World Updates



Building glass now has a more blue-grey tint for better aesthetic cohesion.



Resources are now always visible when allowed, with consistent handling during trading.



Added a descend beacon image and started a to-do list for upcoming icon replacements.



Updated Tier 1 habitat descriptions to include “autoscrubbers and autofisheries”, adding a bit more environmental flavor.