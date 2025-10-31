 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621864
Update notes via Steam Community

Host Settings

The host player can now enable the following settings in the lobby:

  • Choose the number of quests assigned to each player.

  • Double the number of weapons appearing at spawn.

  • Define the minimum and maximum number of Beasts at the start of a match.

Ghosts

  • Ghosts can now hear nearby players who are still alive, but cannot talk to them (unless the “Talk with the Dead” bonus is active).

  • Ghosts can now pass through the barriers of the cemetery and the camp.

  • Fixed a visibility issue: ghosts are now visible to all players after a short delay.

  • Fixed a bug preventing ghosts from attacking with the torch.

Beasts

  • Fixed a bug where a Beast transformed into a ghost could turn back into a Beast.

  • Fixed an issue where a Beast reverting to a knight did not recover their torch.

  • Adjusted the Basilisk skin: the model is now fully covered after transformation.

Gameplay

  • The final quest can no longer be completed multiple times.

  • The quest waypoint now displays correctly.

  • Added an indication of the transformation key on the Beast’s head in the weapon stack
    (displayed in the secondary weapon slot when transformed).

  • The icons of living players are now removed after death.

  • Spell cooldown increased from 20 to 60 seconds.

  • Wolf dash damage reduced from 100 to 50.

  • Added a cooldown timer display for spells.

Atmosphere

  • Removed the fog sound, as it alerted players too easily and gave the Banshee less chance to attack.
    The fog is now silent and more discreet, enhancing the game’s atmosphere.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3748391
