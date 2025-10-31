The host player can now enable the following settings in the lobby:

Define the minimum and maximum number of Beasts at the start of a match.

Double the number of weapons appearing at spawn.

Choose the number of quests assigned to each player.

Ghosts can now hear nearby players who are still alive, but cannot talk to them (unless the “Talk with the Dead” bonus is active).

Ghosts can now pass through the barriers of the cemetery and the camp.

Fixed a visibility issue: ghosts are now visible to all players after a short delay.