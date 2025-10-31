 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621777 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Enemy difficulty levels at starter areas are reduced, still work in progress

  • Melee combat is improved and is now more viable for new players, still work in progress

  • Returning to The Palace now heals player & companions over time

  • Tutorial now shows guidance sparks in The Palace for starter quest directions

  • Flavius fight difficulty level is reduced, still work in progress

  • Caravanserai Flavius gate now works as intended & will not lock player out

  • Bow & dual wield animations where player was stuck in idle stance is fixed

  • Weapon sheathing & unsheathing speed is increased

  • Weapon switching speed is increased

  • New battle themes added to instances

  • Skeleton combat SFXs are changed

  • Pose Mode animation list fixed

VISUALS

  • The Palace Turkish bath ambiance & lighting improvements

  • Improved texture and render quality of various armor sets

  • Added Scorpion Warrior Armor new color variations

  • Added Silent Vengeance Plate Armor color variations

  • Added Janissary Apprentice Armor color variations

  • Added Amber Warden Armor color variations

  • Added Jade Matriarch Armor color variations

  • Emerald Huntress Armor is fixed

  • Carbonite Shield now shows correct weight point when wielded

PERFORMANCE

  • Overall GPU intensive performance improvements

  • Overall texture & mesh improvements

  • The Palace outer landscape render performance improved

BUG FIXES

  • Storage chest bug fix - Players will no longer lose their stored items 

  • Collison fixes at Grand Bazaar, Maiden Tower,  Galata Docks, The Crypts, Cistern, Yedikule Fortress, Rumeli Fortress

  • The Palace doors now open at the right angle

  • Invisible collisions & floors in The Palace are removed 

  • Fixed an issue where some shields were classified as weapons

  • Various Decoration Mode collision & placement bugs fixed

  • Partial storage chest bug fix - Save data will no longer be duplicated when chests are moved, still work in progress

  • Partial storage chest bug fix - Lag when loading The Palace with a large number of placed chests is partially fixed, still work in progress 

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Companion combat reactions may sometimes delay or become unstable 

  • Companions may sometimes get stuck on terrain & at corners

🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback and passion! We’re working hard to make Concubine world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us.

Changed files in this update

