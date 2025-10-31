Enemy difficulty levels at starter areas are reduced, still work in progress

Melee combat is improved and is now more viable for new players, still work in progress

Returning to The Palace now heals player & companions over time

Tutorial now shows guidance sparks in The Palace for starter quest directions

Flavius fight difficulty level is reduced, still work in progress

Caravanserai Flavius gate now works as intended & will not lock player out

Bow & dual wield animations where player was stuck in idle stance is fixed

Weapon sheathing & unsheathing speed is increased

Weapon switching speed is increased

New battle themes added to instances

Skeleton combat SFXs are changed