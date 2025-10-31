GAMEPLAY
Enemy difficulty levels at starter areas are reduced, still work in progress
Melee combat is improved and is now more viable for new players, still work in progress
Returning to The Palace now heals player & companions over time
Tutorial now shows guidance sparks in The Palace for starter quest directions
Flavius fight difficulty level is reduced, still work in progress
Caravanserai Flavius gate now works as intended & will not lock player out
Bow & dual wield animations where player was stuck in idle stance is fixed
Weapon sheathing & unsheathing speed is increased
Weapon switching speed is increased
New battle themes added to instances
Skeleton combat SFXs are changed
Pose Mode animation list fixed
VISUALS
The Palace Turkish bath ambiance & lighting improvements
Improved texture and render quality of various armor sets
Added Scorpion Warrior Armor new color variations
Added Silent Vengeance Plate Armor color variations
Added Janissary Apprentice Armor color variations
Added Amber Warden Armor color variations
Added Jade Matriarch Armor color variations
Emerald Huntress Armor is fixed
Carbonite Shield now shows correct weight point when wielded
PERFORMANCE
Overall GPU intensive performance improvements
Overall texture & mesh improvements
The Palace outer landscape render performance improved
BUG FIXES
Storage chest bug fix - Players will no longer lose their stored items
Collison fixes at Grand Bazaar, Maiden Tower, Galata Docks, The Crypts, Cistern, Yedikule Fortress, Rumeli Fortress
The Palace doors now open at the right angle
Invisible collisions & floors in The Palace are removed
Fixed an issue where some shields were classified as weapons
Various Decoration Mode collision & placement bugs fixed
Partial storage chest bug fix - Save data will no longer be duplicated when chests are moved, still work in progress
Partial storage chest bug fix - Lag when loading The Palace with a large number of placed chests is partially fixed, still work in progress
KNOWN ISSUES
Companion combat reactions may sometimes delay or become unstable
Companions may sometimes get stuck on terrain & at corners
🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback and passion! We’re working hard to make Concubine world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us.
