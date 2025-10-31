Major Features

New Passive Reputation System

I've introduced a brand new Passive Reputation stat that generates reputation income over time, just like your money! This opens up new progression paths and strategic depth.

Random News Events

Stay on your toes! Unexpected news events now spawn during gameplay, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Adapt your strategy as events unfold.

Customization Overhaul

Make Vibe Clicker truly yours with:

New Auto Clickers - The lil bot has had enough. It's time to autoclick with all new auto clickers!

New Autobuy Bots - Choose from various autobuy bots to help you make purchases while you're afk

Custom Cursors - Choose from stylish new cursor designs

Wallpaper Customization - Personalize your background from an expanded selection

Updated Clicker Sounds - Fresh audio feedback for your clicks with improved variety

Free Content Update

15 New Upgrades

Expand your automation arsenal with fresh upgrade options including Networking Events, AI Ethics Courses, Quantum Computing Access, and more.

New Clickers

Temptic the Otter

Smartphone Clicker

Stressball

Onosa the Croc

New Auto Clickers

AI Hologram

Wind-Up Monkey

Desk Fan

New Autobuy Bots

Paper Airplane

Calculator

New Cosmetics

10 Wallpapers - New themes to customize your workspace

7 Cursors - Stylish pointer options

15 Click Sounds - Enhanced audio variety for satisfying clicks

Dev Support DLC Bundle Available

Show your support with the Dev Support Bundle on Steam, featuring premium cosmetics and exclusive automation helpers! New cosmetic combos create unique interactions. Keep an eye out for Goob Goob!

6 Premium Clickers

Premium Coffee Cup

Boba Tea

CRT Monitor

Fidget Spinner

Laptop Clicker

Big Red Button

4 Premium Auto Clickers

Dial-Up Modem

Classic Mouse

Cassette Tape

Rotary Phone

4 Premium Autobuy Bots

Mystic Ball

Rudy Cube

GameGoob

90s Pager

Premium Cosmetics

7 Wallpapers - Exclusive themes

4 Cursors - Premium pointer designs

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life

Save System Fixes

Click sounds and wallpapers now persist correctly when reloading saves

Unequipping click sounds no longer reverts to incorrect defaults

Fixed upgrade income levels resetting on game restart

Cursors save and load properly

UI & UX Improvements

Fixed text display issues when max upgrade amounts exceed 2,000

Resolved layout shifting caused by large upgrade icons

Vibe Shop buttons now properly disable when you run out of Vibe Points

Notifications moved to a hidden menu for cleaner interface

Fixed display issues with max upgrade text when money isn't the primary resource

Gameplay Fixes

Space bar input no longer interferes with the name box

Auto clicker bots now positioned correctly across all scenes

In Beta Forever, Inc. description now has proper punctuation

New player stats now compatible with legacy saves

Balance Updates

Rebalanced passive reputation gains across all upgrades

Updated reputation costs to match the new system

Adjusted upgrade income multipliers for better progression flow

Technical Improvements

Auto clicker functionality refactored using proper scene management and signals

Auto buy bots moved to their own scenes and refactored for proper signal and scene management as well

Improved performance with optimized UI interactions

Better separation of concerns for DLC cosmetics

Enhanced save/load system with audio confirmation

Thank You

Thanks for playing Vibe Clicker! Your support makes updates like this possible. Keep vibing responsibly.