Major Features
New Passive Reputation System
I've introduced a brand new Passive Reputation stat that generates reputation income over time, just like your money! This opens up new progression paths and strategic depth.
Random News Events
Stay on your toes! Unexpected news events now spawn during gameplay, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Adapt your strategy as events unfold.
Customization Overhaul
Make Vibe Clicker truly yours with:
New Auto Clickers - The lil bot has had enough. It's time to autoclick with all new auto clickers!
New Autobuy Bots - Choose from various autobuy bots to help you make purchases while you're afk
Custom Cursors - Choose from stylish new cursor designs
Wallpaper Customization - Personalize your background from an expanded selection
Updated Clicker Sounds - Fresh audio feedback for your clicks with improved variety
Free Content Update
15 New Upgrades
Expand your automation arsenal with fresh upgrade options including Networking Events, AI Ethics Courses, Quantum Computing Access, and more.
New Clickers
Temptic the Otter
Smartphone Clicker
Stressball
Onosa the Croc
New Auto Clickers
AI Hologram
Wind-Up Monkey
Desk Fan
New Autobuy Bots
Paper Airplane
Calculator
New Cosmetics
10 Wallpapers - New themes to customize your workspace
7 Cursors - Stylish pointer options
15 Click Sounds - Enhanced audio variety for satisfying clicks
Dev Support DLC Bundle Available
Show your support with the Dev Support Bundle on Steam, featuring premium cosmetics and exclusive automation helpers! New cosmetic combos create unique interactions. Keep an eye out for Goob Goob!
6 Premium Clickers
Premium Coffee Cup
Boba Tea
CRT Monitor
Fidget Spinner
Laptop Clicker
Big Red Button
4 Premium Auto Clickers
Dial-Up Modem
Classic Mouse
Cassette Tape
Rotary Phone
4 Premium Autobuy Bots
Mystic Ball
Rudy Cube
GameGoob
90s Pager
Premium Cosmetics
7 Wallpapers - Exclusive themes
4 Cursors - Premium pointer designs
Bug Fixes & Quality of Life
Save System Fixes
Click sounds and wallpapers now persist correctly when reloading saves
Unequipping click sounds no longer reverts to incorrect defaults
Fixed upgrade income levels resetting on game restart
Cursors save and load properly
UI & UX Improvements
Fixed text display issues when max upgrade amounts exceed 2,000
Resolved layout shifting caused by large upgrade icons
Vibe Shop buttons now properly disable when you run out of Vibe Points
Notifications moved to a hidden menu for cleaner interface
Fixed display issues with max upgrade text when money isn't the primary resource
Gameplay Fixes
Space bar input no longer interferes with the name box
Auto clicker bots now positioned correctly across all scenes
In Beta Forever, Inc. description now has proper punctuation
New player stats now compatible with legacy saves
Balance Updates
Rebalanced passive reputation gains across all upgrades
Updated reputation costs to match the new system
Adjusted upgrade income multipliers for better progression flow
Technical Improvements
Auto clicker functionality refactored using proper scene management and signals
Auto buy bots moved to their own scenes and refactored for proper signal and scene management as well
Improved performance with optimized UI interactions
Better separation of concerns for DLC cosmetics
Enhanced save/load system with audio confirmation
Thank You
Thanks for playing Vibe Clicker! Your support makes updates like this possible. Keep vibing responsibly.
