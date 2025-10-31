 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20621691 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Features

New Passive Reputation System

I've introduced a brand new Passive Reputation stat that generates reputation income over time, just like your money! This opens up new progression paths and strategic depth.

Random News Events

Stay on your toes! Unexpected news events now spawn during gameplay, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Adapt your strategy as events unfold.

Customization Overhaul

Make Vibe Clicker truly yours with:

  • New Auto Clickers - The lil bot has had enough. It's time to autoclick with all new auto clickers!

  • New Autobuy Bots - Choose from various autobuy bots to help you make purchases while you're afk

  • Custom Cursors - Choose from stylish new cursor designs

  • Wallpaper Customization - Personalize your background from an expanded selection

  • Updated Clicker Sounds - Fresh audio feedback for your clicks with improved variety

Free Content Update

15 New Upgrades

Expand your automation arsenal with fresh upgrade options including Networking Events, AI Ethics Courses, Quantum Computing Access, and more.

New Clickers

  • Temptic the Otter

  • Smartphone Clicker

  • Stressball

  • Onosa the Croc

New Auto Clickers

  • AI Hologram

  • Wind-Up Monkey

  • Desk Fan

New Autobuy Bots

  • Paper Airplane

  • Calculator

New Cosmetics

  • 10 Wallpapers - New themes to customize your workspace

  • 7 Cursors - Stylish pointer options

  • 15 Click Sounds - Enhanced audio variety for satisfying clicks

Dev Support DLC Bundle Available

Show your support with the Dev Support Bundle on Steam, featuring premium cosmetics and exclusive automation helpers! New cosmetic combos create unique interactions. Keep an eye out for Goob Goob!

6 Premium Clickers

  • Premium Coffee Cup

  • Boba Tea

  • CRT Monitor

  • Fidget Spinner

  • Laptop Clicker

  • Big Red Button

4 Premium Auto Clickers

  • Dial-Up Modem

  • Classic Mouse

  • Cassette Tape

  • Rotary Phone

4 Premium Autobuy Bots

  • Mystic Ball

  • Rudy Cube

  • GameGoob

  • 90s Pager

Premium Cosmetics

  • 7 Wallpapers - Exclusive themes

  • 4 Cursors - Premium pointer designs

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life

Save System Fixes

  • Click sounds and wallpapers now persist correctly when reloading saves

  • Unequipping click sounds no longer reverts to incorrect defaults

  • Fixed upgrade income levels resetting on game restart

  • Cursors save and load properly

UI & UX Improvements

  • Fixed text display issues when max upgrade amounts exceed 2,000

  • Resolved layout shifting caused by large upgrade icons

  • Vibe Shop buttons now properly disable when you run out of Vibe Points

  • Notifications moved to a hidden menu for cleaner interface

  • Fixed display issues with max upgrade text when money isn't the primary resource

Gameplay Fixes

  • Space bar input no longer interferes with the name box

  • Auto clicker bots now positioned correctly across all scenes

  • In Beta Forever, Inc. description now has proper punctuation

  • New player stats now compatible with legacy saves

Balance Updates

  • Rebalanced passive reputation gains across all upgrades

  • Updated reputation costs to match the new system

  • Adjusted upgrade income multipliers for better progression flow

Technical Improvements

  • Auto clicker functionality refactored using proper scene management and signals

  • Auto buy bots moved to their own scenes and refactored for proper signal and scene management as well

  • Improved performance with optimized UI interactions

  • Better separation of concerns for DLC cosmetics

  • Enhanced save/load system with audio confirmation

Thank You

Thanks for playing Vibe Clicker! Your support makes updates like this possible. Keep vibing responsibly.

