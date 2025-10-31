1.14.105 - hotfixes

Fixed game crashes



Fixed bad animation/collision handling on OtC giantbat



Stopped DLC info title font getting too large



Checked all the characters for the achievement unlock conditions



Checking arcana count to make sure arcana selection screen doesn't open at the start of the game if there are no available arcana to choose (e.g if you're playing as Chaos without darkana or arcana 0 unlocked)



Made DLC disks visible on unlock



Stopped enemies trying to target deactivated followers (outer sabourter crash on console)



Fixed Darkasso related null ref



Fixed crash from Negative Space evolving twice



Fixed survarots card background in pause menu



Fix for overly reduced weapon slot count in local co-op



Fixed missing reference to DLC selector popup



Fix to stop text overflowing for online dlc title



Optimisation for Magistone weapons



Fixed Dance of Gold to use the correct loop.



Fixed incorrect strings in Foscari adventure



Fix max area cap for Inferno weapons



Fix for TP_FAKE_TRIO unlock check



Fixed in EN, other Tr and Ja updates



Fix description for subcard + update I2L asset



Removed rogue evo weapon from Pale Diamond Incursion's description



Secret check for unlocking TP_ASTARTE



Bestiary updates and fixes



Ante Chamber Bestiary switched on



Translation updates to correct Claimh solais and JiangShi



OtC sprite updates



Updating OtC Annette, correct sprite and portrait



Removed golden finger from the list of pickups GreedyForPickups AI characters want to chase after, as they can't pick them up



Fixed recently played players list



Saboteur only levels up their weapon if it's enabled and they're not dead, fixes Saboteur starting to fire coins when it shouldn't during dracula and death cutscenes



We really appreciate everyone being so patient with the team while we work on 1.14 updates, thank you from everyone here at poncleIf you have any bugs to report, please send them to support@poncle.co.uk or in our Steam Disussions bugs forum