1.14.105 - hotfixes
We really appreciate everyone being so patient with the team while we work on 1.14 updates, thank you from everyone here at poncle
If you have any bugs to report, please send them to support@poncle.co.uk or in our Steam Disussions bugs forum
- Fixed game crashes
- Fixed bad animation/collision handling on OtC giantbat
- Stopped DLC info title font getting too large
- Checked all the characters for the achievement unlock conditions
- Checking arcana count to make sure arcana selection screen doesn't open at the start of the game if there are no available arcana to choose (e.g if you're playing as Chaos without darkana or arcana 0 unlocked)
- Made DLC disks visible on unlock
- Stopped enemies trying to target deactivated followers (outer sabourter crash on console)
- Fixed Darkasso related null ref
- Fixed crash from Negative Space evolving twice
- Fixed survarots card background in pause menu
- Fix for overly reduced weapon slot count in local co-op
- Fixed missing reference to DLC selector popup
- Fix to stop text overflowing for online dlc title
- Optimisation for Magistone weapons
- Fixed Dance of Gold to use the correct loop.
- Fixed incorrect strings in Foscari adventure
- Fix max area cap for Inferno weapons
- Fix for TP_FAKE_TRIO unlock check
- Fixed in EN, other Tr and Ja updates
- Fix description for subcard + update I2L asset
- Removed rogue evo weapon from Pale Diamond Incursion's description
- Secret check for unlocking TP_ASTARTE
- Bestiary updates and fixes
- Ante Chamber Bestiary switched on
- Translation updates to correct Claimh solais and JiangShi
- OtC sprite updates
- Updating OtC Annette, correct sprite and portrait
- Removed golden finger from the list of pickups GreedyForPickups AI characters want to chase after, as they can't pick them up
- Fixed recently played players list
- Saboteur only levels up their weapon if it's enabled and they're not dead, fixes Saboteur starting to fire coins when it shouldn't during dracula and death cutscenes
