Over the years, we’ve teamed up with some of the coolest brands in the drone world to bring iconic FPV machines to Liftoff. And while that list keeps growing, every now and then, something awesome pops up right under our noses!

Recently, longtime community legend Lex from Xistence Innovation has been sharing their latest drone frame design on our Discord, and wow, the creativity and passion blew us away.

So, we decided it deserves a spot in the ever-expanding Liftoff fleet.

Say hello to the Cinegon!

It’s so awesome, it deserves a changelist all for itself!



Changelist

