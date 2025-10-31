I have finally spent some time on VS mode and they are playable.

Also I added an itch sign in for the construct game services just incsae people don't have a steam account or feel safer using an itch account, I know i would be weary of using my steam account to sign in to some unknown developers game and would feel more comftable using my itch account.

I have made a few other changes here and there as well, always imporving but not always documenting.

