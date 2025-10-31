 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621555 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Decreased the chance of [Trickmaster] Skill's clone summoning clone

  • Adjusted the artwork for [Raymond's Guard]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Demonspawn Legion could improperly move in and out near the [Sandwind Fortress Ruins]

  • Fixed an issue where completing the [BANDIT CALAMITY] Mission could not properly obtain [Nightwalker Token]

  • Fixed an issue where the exchange function of the [Abandoned Bookhouse] interaction point did not work properly

  • Fixed an issue where two [Kris Eterno] would improperly appear in the [Swan Knight] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal story performance occurred in some missions

  • Fixed an issue where Ducat was not properly spent when recruiting Family

  • Fixed an issue where the [Arcane Art: Millennium Dread] Skill would cause the character to become unresponsive

