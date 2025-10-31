Adjustments
Decreased the chance of [Trickmaster] Skill's clone summoning clone
Adjusted the artwork for [Raymond's Guard]
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Demonspawn Legion could improperly move in and out near the [Sandwind Fortress Ruins]
Fixed an issue where completing the [BANDIT CALAMITY] Mission could not properly obtain [Nightwalker Token]
Fixed an issue where the exchange function of the [Abandoned Bookhouse] interaction point did not work properly
Fixed an issue where two [Kris Eterno] would improperly appear in the [Swan Knight] Mission
Fixed an issue where abnormal story performance occurred in some missions
Fixed an issue where Ducat was not properly spent when recruiting Family
Fixed an issue where the [Arcane Art: Millennium Dread] Skill would cause the character to become unresponsive
Changed files in this update