So after all these years, there is finally AN update for Dead of Night!

I'm not finished yet.

Not THE update that I would really want to publish because unfortunately this is still slow going (I really wanted an update out for the start of Screamfest but even just killing Vlad was hammered in the other morning!).

One guy living the dream :|

Anyway, I'm on my lunch posting this. I will post something later that will have more substance to it (a video would be nice but I really don't have the time to make and edit one).

There's bugs, and if you get that far, sorry for the ending.

Happy Halloween 2025!!!