 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20621548 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

So after all these years, there is finally AN update for Dead of Night!

I'm not finished yet.

Not THE update that I would really want to publish because unfortunately this is still slow going (I really wanted an update out for the start of Screamfest but even just killing Vlad was hammered in the other morning!).

One guy living the dream :|

Anyway, I'm on my lunch posting this. I will post something later that will have more substance to it (a video would be nice but I really don't have the time to make and edit one).

There's bugs, and if you get that far, sorry for the ending.

Happy Halloween 2025!!!

Changed files in this update

Dead of Night Content Depot 656631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link