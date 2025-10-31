Knights and mercs, we're back on the rip for content by adding 6 new Shadow Sites, each one with its own set of unique rewards for a total of +60 unique new programs, weapons, armor, mods and more. We've also opened up the Casting Director match set for which ex-corporate mercs might come forward with a hidden Shadow Site, fixed Casting Director issue preventing some Los Zagales connected mercs from recruiting the starting ex-Los Zagales Vanguard and Soldier, added a new option to allow critical missions to ignore merc backstories for Hates/Deserter etc, and finally fixed the last mismatch in plotting a movement destination and sightlines / how many can I attack? A very exciting update for all -

A huge thanks to everyone playing and especially all of the players who took a moment to leave a review this week ːsteamhappyː

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

New Shadow Sites & Connections

With Update #47, we've pushed the number of possible unique Shadow Sites (and the unique rewards they can contain) from 4 to 10. This new +6 set represents a new Shadow Site for every megacorporation (Jupiter, Matsumoto, McKellen, Rook Tech, UltraTek and Warner-Brank). These new Shadow Sites each pack their own high-powered rewards, including now new Programs and Blueprints for Armor, Weapons, Mods and Intrinsic Mods. This will increase the variation that you might encounter when hitting a Shadow Site and deepen the variation of end-game loot you can achieve.

In addition, we've improved the (previously too limited) Casting Director matches for Shadow Sites. Now mercs who have had trouble with their megacorporation of origin (let's be honest, that's all your mercs, right?) may come forward and reveal to you

Buffed Loot Tables Go Boom

We're excited to roll out another big set of higher Power Level Blueprints for Weapons and physical lootable weapons across the game. These will help "round out" the loot tables in the mid to late game to ensure that there are good variety of Blueprints to feed your NanoFab and of physical loot that makes you consider adjusting your character load outs. This should help with any feeling of repetition that can set in for looting at the very end of the game.

Critical Mission can Ignore Merc Hates (etc)

We've upgraded the mission system to allow certain critical missions to ignore merc restrictions like Hates, Deserter, Wanted and Loves. These merc backstories are very interesting limits that help build out your character's relationships to different factions and force you to juggle up your heist team occasionally, but they can be very painful if you really need a specific merc on a very important end-game missions.

The missions that have been put on the exclusion list are the last 5 missions of the Daedelus Bloc mission (where you aren't really working for Jupiter anymore) and the possible assassination attempt on Octane (where Rhino would refuse to go ...?!?)

Casting Director: Recruit Connections

We've fixed an issue that was blocking a number of starting recruits from correctly connecting their backstories with possible recruits. Specifically, Remi, Bondai and Molly were all unable to offer connections to the Los Zagales Soldier and Vanguard who can appear early in the game and then other team members who joined who had Los Zagales connections would also be unable to connect with these recruit offerings. This made these valuable offers appear only in a subset of games and is now resolved.

Movement Destination lied about Sightline / Can Attack

Whenever elevation was involved, there some mistakes in the math and the navigation point used to calculate the attack options while you were checking any given movement destination. This lead to a lot of feeling like the sightlines and the attack numbers for your weapons could lie to you and was a steady flow of F10s.

We have resolved the issue, which stemmed from using a slightly elevated point at the movement destination to evaluate the attack checks. The movement destination promises for attacks show now be 100% reliable.

Thanks to everyone for your patience on this and sending in F10s until we could figure it out.

Recruit Levels

We fixed an issue where mercs could be broadcast to come out at level X and then actually appear at X-1 or X-2. Thanks to everyone who F10 this sneaky little issue. It turns out were were calculating X as the average of all your merc's levels. Then after the merc was recruited (at level 1) we recalculated the average with the new merc in the mix and the math came up with X-1 or X-2 usually. Woops ːbrainwormː

More Challenging Secondary

For the Security Level maximum secondary objective, we've now implemented a maximum limit of 6. Realistically, once this value goes higher (it could go as high as 15!) it stops really being a challenge to achieve and has less and less impact on your choice of how to play a specific level. Keeping it pinned low helps ensure that secondaries make you heist a little differently in order to achieve a reward.

v2.2.63 - #47: Shadow Sites Abound - 10/30/2025

- Added 6 new possible Shadow Site raids across the spectrum of megacorporate interests

- Widened the scope of ex-corporate mercs that can come forward with a Shadow Site secret - now Ex-Hateful, Deserters, Traitors and more

- Added over 60 unique and valuable rewards scattered across different Shadow Site raids - new programs, new blueprints for intrinsic, weapons, mods, armor

- Added 30 new Blueprints and 30 new lootable physical weapons to mission loot/matrix tables to expand Power Level 6-10 options

- Fixed Casting Director mismatch preventing Remi, Bondai and Molly from recruiting Los Zagales Vanguard or Soldier

- Critical Missions (assassinating Octane, working for Paige at end of Daedelus Bloc) will ignore merc reasons to refuse to go on a mission

- Imposed a reasonable limit on secondary objectives for Sec Level goals (max 6)

- Fixed all bugs that could cause sightlines and weapon's "Can Attack" numbers to lie or be incorrect when testing out movement destinations/after move

- Fixed bug with recruit level from Underworld Hub and other sources sometimes being wrong

- Fixed bug with new Containment Site map and prison objectives

- Fixed bug causing rare appearance of Head Hunters in a hack only mission (even though they don't *actually* show up)

- Fixed bug where a recruit you rescue on a mission might return to the safehouse with an incorrect Talent Limit (invisible, trained Talents)