31 October 2025 Build 20621482
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome along pilots. Here is the next update bringing the eagerly and patiently awaited Chapter 5! While you try out this new update, and all the goodness it holds, I'll be starting work on Chapter 6.

Be sure to post me your feedback and any bugs/issues encountered on this update.

Patch Notes 0.21.0

Overview
  • Added Chapter 5 bringing in an additional 3 main missions with a brand new side mission variation for the Distress Call mission type (adding 6 variations within itself)


Added
  • Chapter 5: 3 Main Missions
  • Side Missions now pull from a pool of random backgrounds designed for each chapter
  • New Distress Call mission variation (with 6 new types of events)
  • 8 new Passive Modules designed around Damage Control/Repair
  • Added Flight Key Binding: Toggle Primary Weapon Gimbal - disables primary weapon tracking for those who want to sharpen their expert marksman skills
  • Added Flight Key Binding: Ripple Salvo Launcher Target (Toggle) - When enabled MLMS salvos will ripple through targets of the same target type you had targeted on pulling the trigger
  • Added a drop down option to select between 'Standard Controls' and 'Advanced Controls' in Controller Bindings Overview screen for better readability and clarity


Changed
  • Asteroid field debris and dust fading in/out improved
  • Magnetic Calibrations passive modules are awarded earlier in the campaign
  • Frictionless Coils passive modules awarded earlier in the campaign
  • Changed the default Key bindings for Cycle Turret Orders (Defaults to Semicolon ';') and Cycle PDC Modes (Defaults to Quote ''')
  • Adjusted loadouts across civilian combat ships to make them more useful in combat


Fixed
  • Damage Control: Displayed repair time for damaged subsystems is using the single subsystem repair time instead of the total repair time for the subsystem group
  • If turret is destroyed (knocked offline) the death explosions occur, but after it is re-spawned (restored to online) there will be no further death explosions when destroyed again

Depot 1608331
