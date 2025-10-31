Be sure to post me your feedback and any bugs/issues encountered on this update.
Patch Notes 0.21.0
Overview
- Added Chapter 5 bringing in an additional 3 main missions with a brand new side mission variation for the Distress Call mission type (adding 6 variations within itself)
Added
- Chapter 5: 3 Main Missions
- Side Missions now pull from a pool of random backgrounds designed for each chapter
- New Distress Call mission variation (with 6 new types of events)
- 8 new Passive Modules designed around Damage Control/Repair
- Added Flight Key Binding: Toggle Primary Weapon Gimbal - disables primary weapon tracking for those who want to sharpen their expert marksman skills
- Added Flight Key Binding: Ripple Salvo Launcher Target (Toggle) - When enabled MLMS salvos will ripple through targets of the same target type you had targeted on pulling the trigger
- Added a drop down option to select between 'Standard Controls' and 'Advanced Controls' in Controller Bindings Overview screen for better readability and clarity
Changed
- Asteroid field debris and dust fading in/out improved
- Magnetic Calibrations passive modules are awarded earlier in the campaign
- Frictionless Coils passive modules awarded earlier in the campaign
- Changed the default Key bindings for Cycle Turret Orders (Defaults to Semicolon ';') and Cycle PDC Modes (Defaults to Quote ''')
- Adjusted loadouts across civilian combat ships to make them more useful in combat
Fixed
- Damage Control: Displayed repair time for damaged subsystems is using the single subsystem repair time instead of the total repair time for the subsystem group
- If turret is destroyed (knocked offline) the death explosions occur, but after it is re-spawned (restored to online) there will be no further death explosions when destroyed again
Changed files in this update