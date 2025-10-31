Greetings scientists,
We’re excited to announce that Echoes Part 1 can now be played by all Steam players on our beta branch.
SAVES
Instructions on how to join the beta can be found by clicking here.
We always recommend keeping your beta saves and main game saves separate, just in case there are any differences between the main game and the beta. More info on how to manage your beta saves can be found in the same “how to” link above.
A lot of you will already have a beta save or two. If you plan to use the same beta save file that you used previously, that's totally fine, but be advised that it will only work if the save is from the 1.0 build or later. Beta saves from Early Access builds won’t be compatible with this update.
We recommend a fresh new save in order to experience every new change, but it isn’t necessary.
OVERVIEW
ICYMI: This is just the first of 3 parts in our series of updates, where we are working with your feedback to bring more diversity and reason to explore our world. This first part focuses on biome 1 only. You can check out our planned roadmap on our previous blog:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1641960/view/556882414728642713?l=english
Please keep in mind that, like all beta builds, this content is still a work-in-progress; you may still notice placeholder texts, textures and icons. These assets are not yet in their final look/state. There will be more added to Echoes Part 1 for its official release on November 17th, including updated texts, more polish, performance improvements, and numerous bug fixes.
🚨This beta content is currently only available in Single Player.🚨
🚨This beta content will be available in Co-op in a few days via a patch.🚨
We are eager to know your thoughts on the new content. Please keep speaking to us and let us know what you think. Your early feedback in the beta will help us prepare patches following the official release. The best way to contact us is in the official Forever Skies Discord and opt in to beta channels or use the new built-in reporting tool by pressing F6.
Yes, we have a new built-in bug reporting tool, which will make reporting issues much easier than using our Feature Upvote page like before. You can access this either by pressing F6 or pressing SEND FEEDBACK via the pause menu. This new software will also automatically send us a screenshot of your game and your save file, making it hassle-free for all.
PLEASE NOTE: this new built-in feature is just for reporting bugs and game performance etc.
Feature Upvote will continue to be the place to request new game features and mechanics.
PATCHNOTES
Ver.1.1.0 | #42453
ADDED:
- Gameplay elements
- Ziplines
- Bridges
- Scrappable machinery
- Locked closets
- New pickable resources
- Silicon plates
- Metal plates
- Upgrade gear
- New extractable objects
- Plastic Wall
- Landmarks
- Park
- Prison
- Cinema
- Cemetary
- Theatre
- Football field
- Side Quests
- Path of Greed
- Unknown Signal
- Hunting Giants
- The Metal Head Problems
- Stolen Future
- Picture of Terror
- The “Borrowed” Pal
- The Sabotage
- Colors of the Sky
- Fresh Food Storage
- HUD Location & Biome widget when landing on a POI.
- Reporting Tool - embedded tool to report bugs and feedback (default key: F6)
- Narration & progression update (new cutscenes)
- Proximity crafting for the Airship Builder
- Upgrade Gear mechanics introduction
- Decor items
- Wedding Arch
- Feast of the Flesh Dragon Poster
- Garden Of Eden Poster
- Cockroaches Poster
- Neo-Baroque furniture mini set
- Poster Frame
- New shimmer effects on interactive items
CHANGED:
- World map reset in order to maintain existing saves. World compatibility has been reset, and your airships will now appear back in biome 1 (Silent City)
- Radio Tower locations complete overhaul
- The knife is now unlocked by scanning Blockades on doors or Thorn Bee’s
- Knife now has a durability of 50 hits
- Progression change - The day/night cycle only starts once players get the new “Night is Coming” quest
- World change - Rain and Stormy weather only become a part of the weather cycle after the player interacts with the Greenhouse Tower main quest path computer
- Height barrier removed around starting area
- Overall economy rebalance
- The Copper Elements Pack costs 20 Copper to craft
- Condenser Membrane stack size changed to 10
- Small Backpack Module now costs 1 Silicon and 2 Synthetics to research
- Small Backpack Module now costs 4 Plastic Scrap, 4 Silicon and 4 Metals to craft
- Flashlight costs 1 Metal, 1 Synthetic and 1 Glass to research
- Flashlight costs 1 Metal, 1 Electric Element, 2 Plastic Scraps and 1 Solid State Battery to craft
- Knife now costs 1 Metal and 1 Synthetic Compound to research
- Knife now costs 12 Metals and 4 Synthetic Compounds to craft
- Extractable metal walls on location give 1 unit of resource and can be extracted more quickly than before
- Damage from Thorn Bee’s has increased
- Descend to the Underdust location lowered to 229m
- All posters are now the same size for consistency
- Turbine docking plank added to Overgrown Ruins biome
- Improved Thorn Bees' visual feedback
- Solar Panels added to Radio Towers
- Deck Extractor moved from Lift Tower to Underdust
- Small Backpack moved from Greenhouse Tower to Underdust
- Players can place items on door frames in normal building mode
FIXED:
- All fixes will be live with the official release of Echoes Part 1 on November 17th.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Currently not playable in co-op
Thats all for now, we hope you enjoy what we've been working on.
Team Far From Home
