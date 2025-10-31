 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621435
Update notes via Steam Community
0.8.7

1. Increased the amount of resources extracted from crevices
2. Fixed that the Digger did not dig up the buried objects highlighted by the scanner.
3. The damage balance of the player's turrets
4. Improved Carrier behavior
5. The sorter at the point of interest no longer requires electronics to restore it.
6. Increased the amount of resources in the Piles of garbage
7. The number of raids has been reduced. The raiders now arrive at the location every 2 days, starting from 4. And they attack the base every 10 days.
8. Fixed a bug where it was possible to put the cabin in storage and replace it at the same time
9. When creating a bot, a copy of the player could be created in the bot factory.
10. The surrounding objects were not displayed on the map.

Changed files in this update

