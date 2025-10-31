 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621334
Update notes via Steam Community
You'll discover a dust pile that you can begin idly harvesting dust from, canceled by hitting ESC, with an indicator of when it activates.
Same goes for scrap, these two are your most common resources.
The compounder is a WIP, but you'll find out where it'll soon be built rather quickly.
Prompts at the bottom properly cancel and clear when you leave the radius for being able to use certain things.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2291661
