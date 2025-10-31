 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621312
Update notes via Steam Community

Whether spooky or cute, dress up in your favorite Halloween outfit! Find the spots and snap some shots that truly capture the Halloween vibe for a chance to win rewards!

How to Enter

1. Join the Official Discord (https://discord.gg/starresonance)

2. Check the details of the event

https://discord.com/channels/594431022188331008/1405221598285533427

 

Event Duration:

Start: Oct 31, 2025 (UTC-2)

END: Nov 4, 2025 (UTC-2)

 

Rewards:

10* Exclusive Gift Code containing Rose Orb (Bound) ×600

Changed files in this update

