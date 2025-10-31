 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621259 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with smart test and challenge question generation, where a smart test or challenge sometimes did not start properly.

  • Fixed the window mode option not appearing for Linux users.

  • Fixed an issue where multiple-choice questions sometimes displayed duplicate answers (e.g., いった appearing twice).

  • Fixed an issue in verb audio typing questions, where the conjugated form of the verb did not match the form used in the related example sentence.

  • Fixed the heart emoji in the orange quest dialogue in だいせん町.

  • Fixed an issue with the "I don't know" button in the sentence building exercise that could prevent some words from being selected.

