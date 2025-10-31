Fixed an issue with smart test and challenge question generation, where a smart test or challenge sometimes did not start properly.
Fixed the window mode option not appearing for Linux users.
Fixed an issue where multiple-choice questions sometimes displayed duplicate answers (e.g., いった appearing twice).
Fixed an issue in verb audio typing questions, where the conjugated form of the verb did not match the form used in the related example sentence.
Fixed the heart emoji in the orange quest dialogue in だいせん町.
Fixed an issue with the "I don't know" button in the sentence building exercise that could prevent some words from being selected.
Hotfix 1.00.0109
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2701721
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update