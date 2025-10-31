Fixed an issue with smart test and challenge question generation, where a smart test or challenge sometimes did not start properly.

Fixed the window mode option not appearing for Linux users.

Fixed an issue where multiple-choice questions sometimes displayed duplicate answers (e.g., いった appearing twice).

Fixed an issue in verb audio typing questions, where the conjugated form of the verb did not match the form used in the related example sentence.

Fixed the heart emoji in the orange quest dialogue in だいせん町.