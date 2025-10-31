【New Content】

Added "Equipment Filter" feature, available in character info, forging, storage and other interfaces.



【Bug Fixes】

Fixed incorrect effectiveness multiplier for the divine skill "Precision".



Fixed issue where 8 inheritance-type talents in character talents were not actually taking effect.



Fixed localization issues with currency units, skill descriptions, and some interface titles.



Fixed display errors and overflow issues on some interfaces.



Fixed incorrect ultimate skill visual effects for the character "Stone Clan Maiden".



[*] The issue preventing dispatch in the Sect Hall is still under investigation. If anyone has reproducible steps, please leave comments to help us resolve it completely. If you find any untranslated localized content, please also comment below. Thank you for your supervision and support.This update is a routine bug fix and does not affect previously announced content updates.Thank you for your continued support and love for Endless Journey. See you in the next update! (´▽`ʃ♡ƪ)