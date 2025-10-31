Hotfix 6.1 is now available!

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a small Hotfix for SubwaySim 2, addressing several issues that appeared with Update 6.





🛠️ Changes in Update 6.1:

Fixed: An issue in Career Mode where the task “Contact Control Center” was repeatedly added to the player’s objectives.

Fixed: A problem in the Berlin Scenarios that prevented them from starting.

Fixed: A deadzone issue on the A3L92, where the brake lever could get stuck between Release and E1.

A big thank you to everyone who reported these issues! 🙏

Enjoy your rides through the tunnels! 🚇