 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20621236 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 6.1 is now available!

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a small Hotfix for SubwaySim 2, addressing several issues that appeared with Update 6.

🛠️ Changes in Update 6.1:

  • Fixed: An issue in Career Mode where the task “Contact Control Center” was repeatedly added to the player’s objectives.

  • Fixed: A problem in the Berlin Scenarios that prevented them from starting.

  • Fixed: A deadzone issue on the A3L92, where the brake lever could get stuck between Release and E1.

A big thank you to everyone who reported these issues! 🙏
Enjoy your rides through the tunnels! 🚇

Changed files in this update

Depot 2707071
  • Loading history…
Depot 2707072
  • Loading history…
Depot 2707073
  • Loading history…
DLC 3405570 Depot 3405570
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link