How to find it

Hey, FreshMen,We've reached an incredible milestone! 100.000 copies sold in just one week! This is all thanks to you, so want to show you our gratitude. FreshWomen exists because of you, and we couldn't ask for a better community!So, we want to give you a gift! We created packs with exclusive sensual images and animations featuring many girls from FreshWomen - Season 2.It’s a special gift from our team to you, to thank you for all the love you’ve shown for our game!The packs are hidden inside the game, and it’s up to you to discover them.When you're playing, keep an eye out for the floating heart. When you see it, click it as fast as you can! You’ll unlock a new set of renders and animations in the Naughty Secrets section of your gallery.There are 13 packs in this update, but we can add more in the future!Let us know what you think and who should be featured next on the reviews!We plan to create more content like this in the future, and your reviews will guide us along the way.Access:As always, and now more than ever, THANK YOU!Honestly, Season 2 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and we finally made it. The reception has been incredible, and seeing you enjoying Season 2 makes the last 3 years of hard work worth it!So thank you again for making this dream possible! We're creating something incredible together!See you soon,f1r3