 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20621178 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is now optimized for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5! The game has also been updated on all platforms, with the full patch notes listed below.


Turok 2 | Next-Gen Update | Patch Notes

  • Updated KEX Engine.

  • High refresh rates and 4k resolutions for platforms that support these features.

  • Smoother shadows, optimized light scattering, and improved ambient occlusion.

  • Added subtitles for all cinematics.

  • Improved localization.

  • Extended singleplayer weapon models for ultrawide resolutions.

  • Online cross-platform multiplayer with local split-screen.

Changes:

  • (PC only) Added the option to assign the first controller to the second player.

  • (PC only) Allow for windowed, borderless window, and fullscreen configurations.

Turok 2 | Day One Patch | Patch Notes

Download for owners of the “Turok Trilogy Bundle” physical edition for PS5.

Improvements:

  • Updated rendering defaults.

  • Updated localization in many locations (option, save files, multiplayer, etc.)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed unsupported localized characters in several text boxes.

  • Fixed some screen space reflections sampling incorrectly.

  • Fixed multiplayer death camera player control.

  • Fixed multiplayer kill feed player colors.

  • Fixed multiplayer scoreboard controls.

  • Fixed monkey scoring points on death.

  • Fixed incorrect ping display in multiplayer.

  • Fixed resetting default binding for scoreboard.

Turok 2 | Day One Patch | Patch Notes

PlayStation 5

Download for owners of the “Turok Trilogy Bundle” physical edition for PS5.

Changes:

  • Replace controller disconnect message with platform prompt.

Fixes:

  • Fixed more missed localization.

  • Fixed broken rendering for special characters in non-English languages.

  • Fixed several text overflows in non-English languages.

  • Fixes for text alignment in several menu UIs.

  • Fixed weapons clipping into geometry.

  • Fixed backing out of confirm dialogs.

  • Fixed several sliders not smoothly incrementing values.

  • Fixed some issues with the HUD's aspect ratio.

  • Fixes for multiplayer in-game scoreboard overlapping with timer.

  • Fixed several issues with multiplayer death camera.

Current Issues Regarding Multiplayer:

Our team is aware of issues with cross-play multiplayer for Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and are working to address these. Players may encounter issues with starting games or matches between console generations. (ie: PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch). Please stay tuned for an update and fix for this in a future announcement.

Changed files in this update

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - Game Content Depot 405831
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - Linux Files Depot 405832
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link