

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is now optimized for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5! The game has also been updated on all platforms, with the full patch notes listed below.





Turok 2 | Next-Gen Update | Patch Notes

Updated KEX Engine.

High refresh rates and 4k resolutions for platforms that support these features.

Smoother shadows, optimized light scattering, and improved ambient occlusion.

Added subtitles for all cinematics.

Improved localization.

Extended singleplayer weapon models for ultrawide resolutions.

Online cross-platform multiplayer with local split-screen.

Changes:

(PC only) Added the option to assign the first controller to the second player.

(PC only) Allow for windowed, borderless window, and fullscreen configurations.

Turok 2 | Day One Patch | Patch Notes

Download for owners of the “Turok Trilogy Bundle” physical edition for PS5.

Improvements:

Updated rendering defaults.

Updated localization in many locations (option, save files, multiplayer, etc.)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed unsupported localized characters in several text boxes.

Fixed some screen space reflections sampling incorrectly.

Fixed multiplayer death camera player control.

Fixed multiplayer kill feed player colors.

Fixed multiplayer scoreboard controls.

Fixed monkey scoring points on death.

Fixed incorrect ping display in multiplayer.

Fixed resetting default binding for scoreboard.

PlayStation 5

Changes:

Replace controller disconnect message with platform prompt.

Fixes:

Fixed more missed localization.

Fixed broken rendering for special characters in non-English languages.

Fixed several text overflows in non-English languages.

Fixes for text alignment in several menu UIs.

Fixed weapons clipping into geometry.

Fixed backing out of confirm dialogs.

Fixed several sliders not smoothly incrementing values.

Fixed some issues with the HUD's aspect ratio.

Fixes for multiplayer in-game scoreboard overlapping with timer.

Fixed several issues with multiplayer death camera.

Current Issues Regarding Multiplayer:

Our team is aware of issues with cross-play multiplayer for Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and are working to address these. Players may encounter issues with starting games or matches between console generations. (ie: PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch). Please stay tuned for an update and fix for this in a future announcement.