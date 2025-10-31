- added visual effect when enemy or player is taking damage except for stage 1 boss
- added character running out of screen on endless mode level selection after selection is made
Version 0.4.5 Changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog Version 0.4.5 :
Windows Typing with Jester for Windows Depot 496521
Linux Typing with Jester for Linux Depot 496522
macOS Typing with Jester for Mac Depot 496523
