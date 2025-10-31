 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20621099 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog Version 0.4.5 :

  • added visual effect when enemy or player is taking damage except for stage 1 boss
  • added character running out of screen on endless mode level selection after selection is made

Changed files in this update

Windows Typing with Jester for Windows Depot 496521
  • Loading history…
Linux Typing with Jester for Linux Depot 496522
  • Loading history…
macOS Typing with Jester for Mac Depot 496523
  • Loading history…
