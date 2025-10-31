 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20621009 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:

  • the game's default gamma is 3 now instead of 0 or 0.6
  • Motion blur is no longer turned on by default
  • fixed inability to properly leave the benchmark in some cases
  • Lensky's flamethrower in Chapter 15 now properly damages the player
  • Lensky's flamethrower in Chapter 15 now fired in 3 directions instead of 1
  • changed some textures in Chapter 15
  • Chapter 15 now changed the lighting if Lensky's health is low
  • fixed some typos in the Settings menu
  • fixed the empty 3d-models view window in the Concepts menu (new menu)
  • changed the GPU name grabbing algorithm in benchmark
  • removed the Co-op button in the Main Menu
  • now there's a link to Captain Gazman 2's preview in the Partner Projects menu
  • Linux version now has the same content as the Windows one


P.S yes, we're already doing Captain Gazman 2

Changed files in this update

