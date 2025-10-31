- the game's default gamma is 3 now instead of 0 or 0.6
- Motion blur is no longer turned on by default
- fixed inability to properly leave the benchmark in some cases
- Lensky's flamethrower in Chapter 15 now properly damages the player
- Lensky's flamethrower in Chapter 15 now fired in 3 directions instead of 1
- changed some textures in Chapter 15
- Chapter 15 now changed the lighting if Lensky's health is low
- fixed some typos in the Settings menu
- fixed the empty 3d-models view window in the Concepts menu (new menu)
- changed the GPU name grabbing algorithm in benchmark
- removed the Co-op button in the Main Menu
- now there's a link to Captain Gazman 2's preview in the Partner Projects menu
- Linux version now has the same content as the Windows one
P.S yes, we're already doing Captain Gazman 2
Changed files in this update