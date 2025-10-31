[v1.2.0 Version Update Notice] Pet System Added! Become a Pet Training Master!

Dear players,

Are you ready to welcome brand-new companions? Sunshine Story v1.2.0 "Pet Trainer" version has been officially released!

＝＝＝

▌ Brand New Core Gameplay: The Pet System is Fully Launched!



Meet adorable creatures and form your own unique cute pet team!

1. Fun Pet Catching: Turn enemies into friends with the "Lasso"!

It's time to take out your lasso! When facing a creature you like, bravely throw the lasso—this isn't a violent method, but more like a sincere "friendship invitation" (The success rate? That depends on your fate and skill!).

Once successful, former opponents will become reliable partners fighting alongside you!

2. Surprise Drops: Pet Eggs await your discovery!

After defeating monsters, besides regular loot, you also have a chance to obtain various pet eggs! Bring them back to a safe place and prepare for the birth of new life.

3. Deep Cultivation: Create your legendary pets!

Trait System: Each pet possesses random attribute traits, which could be beneficial or detrimental. How you match and nurture them to hatch the "chosen pet" with perfect traits will be a test of both your luck and strategy!

Breeding Farm: A romantic space prepared for compatible male and female pets. Here, they can interact and produce the next generation with even greater potential!

4. Collection Index: The path to becoming a Pet Master!

Encounter, capture, cultivate... Unlocking each new pet will illuminate its exclusive entry in the Pet Index. Collect all pets to prove to the world that you are the true Pet Training Master!

▌ New Features and Items



To make your pet-raising journey smoother, we are simultaneously launching a series of practical items and features:

· New Items: Pet-catching tools including the "Super Lasso".



Can be crafted in your backpack or at the Workbench, an essential tool for seasoned trainers.

· New Item: "Pet Case"



A warm and cozy little nest. You can safely store your pets here; even if the case is accidentally destroyed, the pets will be safe and sound, absolutely secure.

· New Item: "Egg Incubator"



A constant-temperature container specifically designed for pet eggs. Want to successfully hatch a pet egg? It's an indispensable key facility.

· New Items: 8 types of pet eggs including the "Fire Element Egg"



Each contains unique mysterious power, waiting for you to awaken.

▌ New Quest Feature



· Guide Quests: You can now learn about most of the game's content through guide quests.

· Dismantle Mode: Easier Building Management



You can now enter Dismantle Mode with one click from your backpack interface, allowing you to easily select and quickly remove unwanted structures. This makes home renovations and layout adjustments more precise and efficient than ever before.

Please note: You cannot deal damage to any buildings within a Guild.

· Night Mechanics: The Perilous Night Arrives!



When night falls, the world becomes more dangerous! Nights will not only spawn more monsters, but these monsters will also be more aggressive.

Be warned: These monsters will actively attack you, your pet partners, and may even target your structures. Be sure to reinforce your defenses before the sun goes down!

· Blood Moon Rises: Face the Ultimate Survival Challenge Every Thursday!



When the Blood Moon rises, the number of monsters will be even greater than on a regular night. Navigate this period carefully. Do your best to protect yourself before the Blood Moon arrives!

· Weekly Event: Blood Moon Rises. The Thursday Survival Trial!



Ready for the weekly ultimate challenge? Every Thursday, the crimson Blood Moon will rise, pushing the threats of the night to the extreme!

During the Blood Moon, monster numbers will peak, and their assaults will be more frenzied. Be sure to use the mid-week days to stockpile resources, fortify your defenses, fight alongside your pet partners, and carefully endure this survival test!

＝＝＝

The new adventure chapter becomes even more exciting with the addition of companions! Please look forward to the official launch of the Sunshine Story v1.2.0 version. We'll see you there!

Sunshine Story Operations Team



October 31, 2025