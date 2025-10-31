 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20620911 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

● Fixed an issue where mods failed to load due to mod escape sequence issues.

Updates

● For item Cardboard Box: Increased the stacking limit to 4, lowered the selling price, and raised the stock to 6.
● Increased the stock for all types of ammo.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3167021
