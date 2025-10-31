0.3.5 Just keep scoring! The numerical system has now changed to be able to handle large number, it will now display a letter to signify such as K for thousand or M for million. This resolved an issue where numbers over a certain size would flip into the negatives.



Trinket Descriptions Trinkets that had variations such as +2 multiplier were not displaying this on the descriptions, the description now had had this re-added with additional clarifications.



Others Removed the fish displayed on the right side when ending a cast.

Fixed issues with the progression bar not working under certain end conditions.