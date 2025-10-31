 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20620789 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Changed/Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where Taisa’s farewell did not appear if the relationship with here was failed.

  • Fixed an issue with relationship points during dates with Sora. Points are now correctly awarded to Sora instead of Estel.

