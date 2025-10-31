Hello!

The game engine has been updated to the latest version to fix Unity’s security vulnerability. I also took the opportunity to make a small rework of the "Box Randoms" map.

The Halloween event will continue until November 5th, and the shop will remain available in the "Shop" section of the in-game computer.

After that, the first end-of-year updates will start rolling out, including of course a special Christmas update!

Changes:

Updated the game engine

Reworked the Box Randoms map

More updates coming soon!