31 October 2025 Build 20620769 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello!
The game engine has been updated to the latest version to fix Unity’s security vulnerability. I also took the opportunity to make a small rework of the "Box Randoms" map.

The Halloween event will continue until November 5th, and the shop will remain available in the "Shop" section of the in-game computer.
After that, the first end-of-year updates will start rolling out, including of course a special Christmas update!

Changes:

  • Updated the game engine

  • Reworked the Box Randoms map

More updates coming soon!

Changed files in this update

