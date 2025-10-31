✨ v0.8.0 Changelog:
📖 1 new Story scene (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)
📸 New Hangouts with Bea, Nox, and Dragomira (available in both Story and Sandbox modes)
🔥 New Activities in the Forest with Ulva (Sandbox mode)
🔥 New Activities in the Park with Nox (Sandbox mode)
🔥 New Activities in the MMC Club with Hilde (Sandbox mode)
🔥 New Activities in the Restaurant with Monica and Val (available in both Story and Sandbox modes)
🛠️ A ton of bug fixes and polish!
📖 12K+ new words
📸 310+ new images
🎞️ 4 new animations
🛠️ Adjustments & Improvements:
-Added new renders for the end of Elissa’s bathroom scene — if you’ve already unlocked your Powers, Lyra now appears during that sequence.
-Multiple Quest Log adjustments — it should behave much more reliably now.
-Hangouts in Story Mode have been reworked: they now play as straight scenes, removing the menu selection and (hopefully) eliminating the blank-choice bug for good.
-Blank-choice bug fix: if you still encounter it, quit the game, restart, and start a new save (you can delete previous saves, but it’s optional). Unfortunately, fixing it completely without breaking old saves isn’t possible.
-Lyra’s Hangout has been reworked and should now be fully bug-free.
-Fixed several issues in Felvia’s sex scenes (both at her place and at the Office).
-Fixed a bug preventing Monster Index titles from being translated.
Thank you all for your support — as always, you make this project possible!
I hope you’ll enjoy the new content, and as usual, feel free to share your feedback or report any bugs.
More surprises are coming soon, so stay tuned! 🖤
