pushed out another small update to kill some bugs!

-Fixed issue with loading a game with a certain combination of spells and spellwheel slots which could lead to incorrect spells being loaded

-Fixed spellwheel hotkey text displaying 'Alpha1' instead of '1' for any number keys

-Fixed issue with Saphianna the Ambusher's room having walls you could walk through if you saved/loaded in specific spots

-Fixed Magic Bardiches in NG+ not being equippable sometimes

-Cetraphods, Beetle Guards and Behemoths received slight buffs across all stats to make Breeding Grounds 1 more difficult on NG+

as always, please let me know if you come across any bugs (that aren't enemies in the game!)

until next time, and have a very happy halloween!

-osur