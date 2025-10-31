New missions. New enemies. New chaos.

As promised, the FREE expansion pack for Melted Valor™ is here! This update brings four brand-new missions, new enemies, new objectives, and a host of quality-of-life improvements based on community feedback.

New Campaign Missions - from scrapyard skirmishes to a Halloween suburban assaults, the story immediately drops you in where the base game ended.

New Enemy Types - Face new enemies like Sniper Dolls, Rats, and haunted Halloween decorations.

Gameplay Updates & Fixes :

Rebalanced Tan soldier accuracy - not every Tan trooper is a marksman now; firefights feel more dynamic and fair.

Fixed projectile collision - bullets no longer pass through walls or props.

Improved enemy bullet effects for better visual clarity.

Added stronger wind ambience for richer environmental audio.

General debugging and performance tuning across all maps.

Developer Notes

The expansion was built from the ground up while continuing to patch and improve the base game. It's been amazing to see the community's support since launch - Every bug reported, review, and suggestion helps shape Melted Valor™ into what its becoming. It's not a triple A product, it's a game made with a lot of care - for you, the player, and for the classic shooters that inspired it.

If you've enjoyed Melted Valor™ in any way, please consider leaving a review! It genuinely helps the continuation of the story. As a solo dev who continues to work tirelessly on this, it would mean a lot.

Additional note: For those who don't know me - I'm not a corporate developer or studio-trained designer. I'm a first responder who taught myself how to design and built this game from pure passion for old-school shooters and late-night creativity. There may be a few quirks and "indie charm", but every inch of this game was made with heart... Your patience is appreciated!

If you ever run into any issues or want to share your thoughts, please reach out through the discussions - I check those more than anything else.

Thank you for being part of this journey - and enjoy the new missions.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN