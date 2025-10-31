Items Rework

Previously, items were more specialized, aimed at improving one or a couple of attributes. With this update, items now contain a wide range of modifiers that can be useful not only in different situations but also for a wider range of abilities.

For example, the “Voodoo” upgrade increased damage at long range which narrowed the possible use cases. Now, in addition to increased damage at range, all abilities with fire or physical damage receive bonuses.

Most items have been rebalanced in one way or another. Some have added new modifiers, some have changed in rarity, and some have changed drastically. For example, the evolution 'Flame'.

New items

And of course, there are new items. This update contains 27 of them!

• 15 evolution

• 3 passive

• 8 upgrade

• 1 active

Improved interface

We continue to improve the interface for better comfort and readability. Health bars for allies and enemies now have different colors. In addition, damage values are now displayed as pop-up numbers above the characters' heads.

For greater clarity, icons have now been added to the ability descriptions ːsteamhappyː

We're waiting for you in the game. Please tell us what you think of this update. See you soon!