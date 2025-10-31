This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

It’s officially been one week since launch, and I still can’t quite believe how wild this first week has been. Thank you all for playing, sharing feedback, and helping me make Slots & Daggers better! ❤️

Today’s update brings some early new gameplay features to the Public Beta branch (to access: Right-click the game in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> select "beta" from dropdown) that improve balancing.

A lot of you mentioned that certain item combinations (especially the ones focussing heavily on re-spinning) can make the game a little too easy. Instead of just nerfing those items (boring), I’ve been working on new enemy actions that counter those powerful builds and make fights more dynamic and interesting.

This update introduces:

Symbol cursing (some enemies curse one of the symbols on your wheels, disabling it for the rest of the fight -> encourages strategies with more than 3 symbols)

Aggro meter (some enemies have an “aggro” bar that fills up with every re-spin of the wheels, triggering an interruption of the player turn when it’s full)

Fixes for some rare cases where the game would soft lock

Fixed a rare issue that would corrupt & reset the save file & crash the game

Various very minor balancing adjustments

These gameplay additions are meant to keep things interesting, still allowing respin combos to be quite powerful, but not completely OP.

Once you’ve had a chance to try it, please share your feedback here or in the discussions, it’s been super valuable so far and I’m reading everything. Would love to hear what you think! <3

Thanks again for the amazing first week, so happy to have such a lovely community around this game! 🎰🖤

Cheers,

Friedemann