Happy Halloween!

We have a small treat for you. Patch 1.12 has just been released, which finally fixes the bug with obtaining the Order of Honour and Courage medal for 5 playthroughs of the game!

The essence of the bug was that two endings (we won’t spoil which ones) were not taken into account in the overall count of playthroughs.

So, all you need to do to get this medal:

Update the game Launch If these endings are already unlocked, they will immediately be taken into account in the overall count of playthroughs, and if there are 5 or more of them, you will receive the medal. And if this is the last medal, you will also receive the War Hero achievement. If these endings are not yet unlocked, then from now on the count of playthroughs will work correctly.

In addition, the new patch includes a fix for the Unity vulnerability that was discovered in September.

Enjoy the game!