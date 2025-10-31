 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20620519 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

We have a small treat for you. Patch 1.12 has just been released, which finally fixes the bug with obtaining the Order of Honour and Courage medal for 5 playthroughs of the game!

The essence of the bug was that two endings (we won’t spoil which ones) were not taken into account in the overall count of playthroughs.

So, all you need to do to get this medal:

  1. Update the game

  2. Launch

  3. If these endings are already unlocked, they will immediately be taken into account in the overall count of playthroughs, and if there are 5 or more of them, you will receive the medal. And if this is the last medal, you will also receive the War Hero achievement.

  4. If these endings are not yet unlocked, then from now on the count of playthroughs will work correctly.

In addition, the new patch includes a fix for the Unity vulnerability that was discovered in September.

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Field Hospital: Dr. Taylor's Story Content Depot 1315121
  • Loading history…
macOS Field Hospital: Dr. Taylor's Story Mac Depot 1315122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link