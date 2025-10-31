 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20620497 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:32:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- added a loading animation when waiting for the leaderboard entries to appear

Fixes:
- limited the max width of the plot area name text which caused text overlapping with German language
- adjusted colliders that affect the leaves so the leaves can no longer get stuck in some unexpected locations

Changed files in this update

Depot 3981101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link