Changes:
- added a loading animation when waiting for the leaderboard entries to appear
Fixes:
- limited the max width of the plot area name text which caused text overlapping with German language
- adjusted colliders that affect the leaves so the leaves can no longer get stuck in some unexpected locations
Patch v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update