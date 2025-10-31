 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20620442 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 ​Bug Fixes

  1. Control Optimization

    • Fixed an issue where controller aim movement speed was too slow at low frame rates, improving aiming smoothness.

    • Resolved occasional delays or disappearance of confirmation buttons on level completion, victory, and failure screens, ensuring stable interface interaction.

  2. Display & Animation

    • Fixed incorrect text animation displays, enhancing visual effects for story and prompt texts.

⚖️ ​Balance Adjustments

  1. Early-Game Optimization

    • Adjusted values of some early-game books to help players progress more smoothly.

    • Balanced the effects and strength of certain spells to improve combat fairness.

🛠️ ​MOD Support Enhancements

  1. MOD Guide Updates

    • Added a reminder: Excessively large MOD cover images may cause upload failures; please optimize image sizes.

  2. Developer Tools Improvement

    • Optimized configuration file annotations to help MOD creators better understand table fields, reducing modification barriers.

Thank you for your support! We will continue to refine the game experience.

