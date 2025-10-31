🔧 Bug Fixes
Control Optimization
Fixed an issue where controller aim movement speed was too slow at low frame rates, improving aiming smoothness.
Resolved occasional delays or disappearance of confirmation buttons on level completion, victory, and failure screens, ensuring stable interface interaction.
Display & Animation
Fixed incorrect text animation displays, enhancing visual effects for story and prompt texts.
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Early-Game Optimization
Adjusted values of some early-game books to help players progress more smoothly.
Balanced the effects and strength of certain spells to improve combat fairness.
🛠️ MOD Support Enhancements
MOD Guide Updates
Added a reminder: Excessively large MOD cover images may cause upload failures; please optimize image sizes.
Developer Tools Improvement
Optimized configuration file annotations to help MOD creators better understand table fields, reducing modification barriers.
Thank you for your support! We will continue to refine the game experience.
Changed files in this update