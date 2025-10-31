The markers for colonies and cargo ships at the edge of the screen used to clump together in the corners. Now they are better spread out which makes it easier to click on the right marker.
Some recent feedback pointed out issues in building placement. This update addresses a bunch of these and I expect the building placement to feel much better now:
- The collider of the Storage Depot has been fixed so these can be placed side-by-side now.
- The size of the Automated Storage Depot has been adjusted, so it's still placed on the grid after rotating.
- Minor fixes to the navmesh and cargo drone path finding.
- The default keys for smooth rotation are now 'z' and 'x'.
- The smooth rotation speed has been increased.
- The "stickiness" of the building placeholder has been reduced.
In most city builders, the building placeholder will always be directly under the cursor. In Trappist, the placeholder collides against other buildings, which feels slightly more "physical" and "realistic" to me. Did you know that you can push cargo ships with the building placeholder?
I've also fixed the quality of the building outlines and removed a small stutter when the outline first appears for a building type. And there are a number of other minor performance improvements to smooth out the performance.
The demo receives the same updates as the main game build. Check out the fixes and enjoy!
The changelog for v1.0.15:
- Upgrade to Unity 6000.0.60f2.
- Fix security issue CVE-2025-59489 included in latest version of Unity.
- Fixes for various navmesh issues included in latest version of Unity.
- Adjust positioning of markers for off-screen ships and colonies to not clump together as much.
- The camera now zooms in, instead of out, when you click the indicator of a selected cargo ship a second time.
- Improve building placement behavior by reducing the building "stickiness" and better checks for valid locations near the cursor.
- Fix collider for the Storage Depot extending beyond the building footprint, which made it hard to place the depot close to other buildings.
- Adjust footer of the Automated Storage Depot and the Bioplastics Plant so the building is better aligned to the grid.
- Default key to rotate buildings to the left is changed to 'z', rotate right (x) and rotate in steps (r, shift+r) remain the same.
- Increase building rotation speed while placing buildings.
- Improved quality of many building outlines and removed occasional stutter when the outline is first generated.
- Tweaks to various texts on the Achievements screen, including showing the unlock date and time for achievements in your local timezone.
- Minor fixes to UI animations and tooltips.
- Reduced heap allocations per frame and simulation tick to smooth performance.
Changed files in this update