31 October 2025 Build 20620368 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃 0.9.52b Update Announcement

Hey Commanders! This time we've got a brand-new vehicle, a new system, and even some Halloween decorations! Let's dive in!


🚗 New Vehicle Arrives!

  • M5A1 Stuart: She's not the type to fight head-on, but with speed and smarts—dancing circles around her enemies!





🛠 New Feature: Elite Vehicles!

  • The brand-new Elite Vehicle system has arrived! These are field-modified versions of existing vehicles, unlocked once a vehicle reaches Level 10!
    The first batch of Elite Vehicles includes:
    • M5A1 Stuart
    • M8 Scott
    • Panzer I
    • Panzer III J

  • More Elite Vehicles will be added in the future, along with new uses and features for them—so stay tuned! ✨



🕵️‍♀️ New Attribute: Concealment

  • Concealment reduces the enemy's aiming speed and their critical growth rate against you.
    Currently, only the Elite M8 Scott, equipped with camouflage grass, has this attribute.


🎃 Halloween Special!

  • Added a brand-new seasonal decoration: the Witch Hat!



⚙️ Other Adjustments & Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some vehicle and turret camos did not match.
  • E-100's HE turret is now Level 9 due to its overwhelming power.
  • Puma (Sd.Kfz. 234/3) now has a selectable Luchs turret!
  • Difficulty adjustment: All bunkers now have only 1 rear armor! Time to flank them with ease!
  • Based on player feedback, the Panzer IV (RfK43) has been remade with a more historically accurate model!

  • Added a new "Disable ally camouflage sync" option in the settings:
    Friendly vehicles will now use the same camo as you (if available), but you can disable this setting to have them use their original camo.
  • Fixed a bug where ally artillery couldn't aim properly.


💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" → "Betas" → "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch.

