🎃 0.9.52b Update Announcement
Hey Commanders! This time we've got a brand-new vehicle, a new system, and even some Halloween decorations! Let's dive in!
🚗 New Vehicle Arrives!
- M5A1 Stuart: She's not the type to fight head-on, but with speed and smarts—dancing circles around her enemies!
🛠 New Feature: Elite Vehicles!
- The brand-new Elite Vehicle system has arrived! These are field-modified versions of existing vehicles, unlocked once a vehicle reaches Level 10!
The first batch of Elite Vehicles includes:
- M5A1 Stuart
- M8 Scott
- Panzer I
- Panzer III J
- M5A1 Stuart
- More Elite Vehicles will be added in the future, along with new uses and features for them—so stay tuned! ✨
🕵️♀️ New Attribute: Concealment
- Concealment reduces the enemy's aiming speed and their critical growth rate against you.
Currently, only the Elite M8 Scott, equipped with camouflage grass, has this attribute.
🎃 Halloween Special!
- Added a brand-new seasonal decoration: the Witch Hat!
⚙️ Other Adjustments & Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some vehicle and turret camos did not match.
- E-100's HE turret is now Level 9 due to its overwhelming power.
- Puma (Sd.Kfz. 234/3) now has a selectable Luchs turret!
- Difficulty adjustment: All bunkers now have only 1 rear armor! Time to flank them with ease!
- Based on player feedback, the Panzer IV (RfK43) has been remade with a more historically accurate model!
- Added a new "Disable ally camouflage sync" option in the settings:
Friendly vehicles will now use the same camo as you (if available), but you can disable this setting to have them use their original camo.
- Fixed a bug where ally artillery couldn't aim properly.
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" → "Betas" → "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch.
Changed depots in beta branch