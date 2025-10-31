There is an issue with the current Unity Input System and Mac OS Sequoia where game controller drivers are not being recognized. I'm working on figuring out a workaround for this issue and will provide a patch update as soon as I can.

On the PC version when you first launch the application with a game controller connected, the application will not at first recognize the controller. But if you disconnect/reconnect the controller from the main menu, after a few seconds it will connect and work fine from there out.