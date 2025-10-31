 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20620320 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The full version of MAiZE is now available for purchase!

Two minor issues to note regarding controller compatibility:

  1. There is an issue with the current Unity Input System and Mac OS Sequoia where game controller drivers are not being recognized. I'm working on figuring out a workaround for this issue and will provide a patch update as soon as I can.

  2. On the PC version when you first launch the application with a game controller connected, the application will not at first recognize the controller. But if you disconnect/reconnect the controller from the main menu, after a few seconds it will connect and work fine from there out.

I'm working on resolving both of these issues, as well as some performance issues with the later levels, but did not want to let these issues hold back the release of the game, so I will get them resolved and release patch updates as soon as I can!

