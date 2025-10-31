What's up, drivers!

Update 1.9.0 for CarX Street is now available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Two new modes, five unique cars, expanded tuning options, bug fixes, and much more await in this major update.

New Game Modes:

- Gymkhana: Test your skills on narrow and challenging tracks, where the key to victory is the perfect balance between speed and controlled drift.

- Open World Duels: Challenge racers in the open world! Your car determines the strength of your rivals: the higher your class, the tougher the opponents, the higher the stakes, and the more aggressive their driving style.

New Cars:

- Long-awaited 7RS added, a unique station wagon that combines comfort, style, and high speed.

- BZ4 added: Feel the wind of freedom and the power of a true sports roadster.

- YRS added. Experience the power of a real hot hatchback with a racing spirit.

- CVL added: Get behind the wheel of a legendary muscle car whose power needs no introduction.

- Hotrod added: Add a legendary hand-built car to your collection.

New Clubs:

- Hyper Sonic club added: Dive into the world of gymkhana in the C6 class club. The club boss, Sophia Lancaster, is waiting for your challenge on the city tracks.

- Spitfire club added: Test yourself in mountain gymkhana. The club boss, Marcus Weston, is already waiting to race you.

New Game Mechanics:

- Tire customization added. Now you can change or completely remove the sidewall text to emphasize your car’s unique style.

- Custom music import added. Just place audio files into the Custom Radio folder in the root directory. A detailed guide can be found in the readme file inside this folder.

New Content:

- New tracks added to Drift King mode, including community-suggested ones.

- 28 new Single Races added in Gymkhana mode.

- 11 new license plates added.

- 26 new turbofan rims added.

- New itasha-style liveries added.

Bug Fixes:

- Exhaust effect on the MLH model fixed.

- Sounds in photo mode restored.

- Localization bugs in photo mode fixed.

- Camera teleporting to the player when deleted fixed.

- Timer display on leaderboards when playing on Steam Deck fixed.

- White frame around liveries removed.

- Club interface bugs fixed.

- Incorrect currency display format in profile fixed.

- Missing icons on the phone fixed.

- Reward window scrolling issue via controller fixed.

Best regards,

CarX Street Team.