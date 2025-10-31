Changes:

Pumpkin submissions have closed and the new pumpkin designs have been added to the game.

A Halloween gamemode has been added! This adds some Halloween sprites to the shop and some "Trick or Treat" pumpkins which appear around the map. Have fun!

Bug fixes/other:

A disconnect confirmation prompt has been added to prevent accidental disconnects from the menu.

Pressing escape/back now closes the inventory without opening the pause menu.

Added a fix for a graphical glitch where lines would appear on the farm at high resolution.

Happy Halloween everyone! I hope you're all having fun during the spooky season!



Pumpkin submissions have now been put into the game, but I'll keep the form open briefly for any last minute entries this year. Afterwards, the pumpkin submissions will return next year!

To add a bit of fun to the game, I've added a Halloween gamemode this year. When creating a new server, select the "Halloween" gamemode to try it out! It's not too different from standard but with a few new sprites and the "Trick or Treat" pumpkins. These can be helpful or hurtful, find and smash them to try your luck! (Use Space/Water to kick them)

Finally I've added a few little fixes that should help quality of life for the game. I wanted to say thanks to everyone who's been playing the game and especially to the live streamers on Twitch, it's been amazing to see people playing live again! I tune into the streams every so often and always have a great time!

Next up, Christmas update?

Special thanks to the following for submitting pumpkin designs, they look great!: