亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
为了给玩家更好的游戏体验，我们需要进行服务器临时维护，预计维护时间1小时，维护期间无法登录并进行游戏。
维护时间：2025年10月31日18:15
预计维护完成时间：2025年10月31日19:15
维护内容：修复游戏内bug；
本次维护给您带来不便，敬请理解！
维护完毕后，我们将会对所有玩家发放临时维护补偿金钥匙*1，请在邮件保管箱查收。
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2025年10月31日
