 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20620264 Edited 31 October 2025 – 10:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

为了给玩家更好的游戏体验，我们需要进行服务器临时维护，预计维护时间1小时，维护期间无法登录并进行游戏。


维护时间：2025年10月31日18:15

 

预计维护完成时间：2025年10月31日19:15

 

维护内容：修复游戏内bug；

 

本次维护给您带来不便，敬请理解！

维护完毕后，我们将会对所有玩家发放临时维护补偿金钥匙*1，请在邮件保管箱查收。

 


《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2025年10月31日

Changed files in this update

Windows R2Beat Content Depot 1630281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link