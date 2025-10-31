New content:
* Dungeons: The Devouring Shroud and Karethi Temple.
* Emblems of Triumph can be spent at new shop in the Trade District of Valoris.
Changes:
* Lots of sprites have been updated.
* Shrines and chests can be found in the new zones.
* Zislo and Urgon Lark quest lines continue.
v0.5.3
