31 October 2025 Build 20620217 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New content:
* Dungeons: The Devouring Shroud and Karethi Temple.
* Emblems of Triumph can be spent at new shop in the Trade District of Valoris.
Changes:
* Lots of sprites have been updated.
* Shrines and chests can be found in the new zones.
* Zislo and Urgon Lark quest lines continue.

