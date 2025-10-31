Updates

- Ghost HP reduced by 35%, spirit damage multiplier reduced by 35%, lowered physical/electrical/spatial damage resistance.

- Added new random drops for Ghosts.

- Added several Energy Bar spawn points in Farm Town.

- Extended the dialing time window for the **Halloween telephone event**.

- Slightly increased night time brightness.

- Senior Engineer spawn rate increased from 50% to 65%.

- Melee attacks now also destroy Cardboard Box, but players deal higher melee damage at the moment the box vanishes. Our apologies to all ninja ducklings!

- Added telephone sound effects.

- Mod descriptions now support escape sequence parsing.

- Workshop uploads no longer overwrite existing descriptions.

Fixes

- Fixed an issue where ringing the bell could spawn multiple waves of enemies.

- Fixed Animal Trap not disappearing after activation.

- Night Vision stats now correctly display decimal values.

- Pumpkin lanterns now hide the wearer’s mouth when equipped.

Upcoming Update

- Totems will no longer be placed in the Tote Bag.