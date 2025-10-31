Updates
- Ghost HP reduced by 35%, spirit damage multiplier reduced by 35%, lowered physical/electrical/spatial damage resistance.
- Added new random drops for Ghosts.
- Added several Energy Bar spawn points in Farm Town.
- Extended the dialing time window for the **Halloween telephone event**.
- Slightly increased night time brightness.
- Senior Engineer spawn rate increased from 50% to 65%.
- Melee attacks now also destroy Cardboard Box, but players deal higher melee damage at the moment the box vanishes. Our apologies to all ninja ducklings!
- Added telephone sound effects.
- Mod descriptions now support escape sequence parsing.
- Workshop uploads no longer overwrite existing descriptions.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where ringing the bell could spawn multiple waves of enemies.
- Fixed Animal Trap not disappearing after activation.
- Night Vision stats now correctly display decimal values.
- Pumpkin lanterns now hide the wearer’s mouth when equipped.
Upcoming Update
- Totems will no longer be placed in the Tote Bag.
