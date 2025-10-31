Hello,
Version 1.0.1 has been updated.
This patch includes several feedback-based improvements and bug fixes.
Please refer to the details below.
<Improvements>
- Falling into water no longer causes instant death.
• In Normal Mode, you now take 35% of max HP damage and revive on site.
• In Hard Mode, you take 50% damage.
- Karma will now respawn in safer locations in underwater and trap areas.
- A highlight effect has been added to the Quest “Fast Travel Button.”
- Power Slash activation has been made smoother.
- The Lock-on key icon in keyboard controls has been made more intuitive.
- The map crosshair no longer obscures entrances.
- Improved legibility of certain texts and icons. (Steam Deck support)
<Bug Fixes>
- Fixed an issue where FPS was unstable in certain environments.
- Fixed an issue where Margaret displayed incorrect dialogue in certain situations.
<Balance Adjustments>
- MP recovery on Two-Handed Weapon hits has been slightly increased.
- Power Crush damage for Two-Handed Weapons has been increased.
• Approximately 25% increase compared to before.
Changed files in this update