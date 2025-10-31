Hello,

Version 1.0.1 has been updated.

This patch includes several feedback-based improvements and bug fixes.

Please refer to the details below.

<Improvements>

- Falling into water no longer causes instant death.

• In Normal Mode, you now take 35% of max HP damage and revive on site.

• In Hard Mode, you take 50% damage.

- Karma will now respawn in safer locations in underwater and trap areas.

- A highlight effect has been added to the Quest “Fast Travel Button.”

- Power Slash activation has been made smoother.

- The Lock-on key icon in keyboard controls has been made more intuitive.

- The map crosshair no longer obscures entrances.

- Improved legibility of certain texts and icons. (Steam Deck support)

<Bug Fixes>

- Fixed an issue where FPS was unstable in certain environments.

- Fixed an issue where Margaret displayed incorrect dialogue in certain situations.

<Balance Adjustments>

- MP recovery on Two-Handed Weapon hits has been slightly increased.

- Power Crush damage for Two-Handed Weapons has been increased.

• Approximately 25% increase compared to before.