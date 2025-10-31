First off, Happy Spooky Halloween, everyone!
We’re thrilled to announce that the Bright Lord saga is nearing its epic conclusion—the finish line is in sight, and we’ll wrap it all up in the next episode!
A quick apology: Some renders fell short of our usual quality standards, and we’re already on it. Over 100 high-quality replacements are being rendered right now, with a fix rolling out in the next few days. We only learned about the issue yesterday, so thank you for your patience while we make it right.
Changelog – What’s New!
Two sizzling Margarie scenes
Steamy threesome with Chloe & Emily
527 story renders
45 bonus renders
5 new collectibles
22 animations
Dive in and ENJOY the chaos!
