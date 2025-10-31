Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

First off, Happy Spooky Halloween, everyone!

We’re thrilled to announce that the Bright Lord saga is nearing its epic conclusion—the finish line is in sight, and we’ll wrap it all up in the next episode!

A quick apology: Some renders fell short of our usual quality standards, and we’re already on it. Over 100 high-quality replacements are being rendered right now, with a fix rolling out in the next few days. We only learned about the issue yesterday, so thank you for your patience while we make it right.

Changelog – What’s New!

Two sizzling Margarie scenes

Steamy threesome with Chloe & Emily

527 story renders

45 bonus renders

5 new collectibles

22 animations

Dive in and ENJOY the chaos!