■ 11/1 2025 EA 23.229 Stable *1st Anniversary*



Released the Stable version earlier than planned to celebrate Elin’s first anniversary.

After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.



[Highlights]

* Added the Keeper of the Garden to the Garden of Eternity.

* Added Erishe and a puppy to the Garden of Eternity and updated the guest registry.

* Unlocked one additional guild rank and added new rank perks for each guild’s current maximum level.

* Added "★Crim Ale" to Felmera’s shop inventory.

* When the Loytel debt repayment quest is active, "★Crim Ale" will now be sent from Loytel every year on November 1.

* Updated the in-game artbook.



[New Content]

* Added and replaced the BGM for "Garden of Eternity" and "Nefu Village." Thanks NINO!

* Added the "Goddesshood" feat to the Keeper of the Garden.

* Added the "Blood Pact" feat.

* Added "★Ragnarok" (weapon) (temporary).

* Added Log (weapon).

* Added Kusarigama (weapon).

* Added Tent Door (furniture).

* Added four types of Ancient Tank (furniture).

* Added Upright Coffin (furniture).

* Added Figure of Sommeliers (furniture).

* Added one variation of Stone Coffin (furniture).

* Added one variation each of Coffin, Coffin Bed, and Upright Coffin.

* Added ambient sounds of stream and cicadas.



[Additions and Changes]

* Churyu is now sold at the cat cafe in Yowyn.

* NPCs who are not residents or companions will no longer equip items with excessive negative enchantments when given.

* When making a wish, if multiple item candidates have exactly the same name, one will now be randomly chosen.

* Characters with Ether Resistance at Immunity +5 will no longer contract Ether Disease (experimental).

* Added several summoning spellbooks to the merchandise at Loytel Mart.

* Added a 20-turn NPC-exclusive cooldown to the ability "Kizuami’s Trick."

* Added a snowy graphic to the Curry House sign; now placed on the ground instead of the roof.

* Items can no longer be stolen from NPCs with the "Negate Steal" enchantment.

* Minions owned by NPCs other than the PC or their pets will now disappear after a certain time or when changing maps.

* After joining the Mage Guild, Academy Recommendation Letters will no longer appear in magic shop inventories.

* When possessing the "Basic Knowledge of Magic" feat, higher elements such as Blood can now be selected with the Mage Guild rank perk that increases selectable domains.

* Set the upper limit of guild contribution to 100 million; negative contribution will be reset to 0.

* Numerical values such as prices displayed in NPC service dialogues are now formatted with commas.

* Adjusted the formula used to determine whether friendly NPCs become enemies when hostile.

* Set the maximum number of items the strange little girl can stock to 50 (to prevent overflow from fixed items when her shop grows too large).

* Added temporary dialogue to the two flesh Mani (still under development).

* Slightly improved the Garden of Eternity map.

* Adjusted feats for the God race.

* Tent walls can now be color-changed.

* Furniture shops no longer sell instruments; Junk Dealers will now rarely sell them.

* Slightly improved the crafting interface. Added drag scrolling and reduced misclicks on quantity buttons during scroll.

* Slightly updated One-Block Mode. Farris now sells Tax Boxes and several bugs were fixed.

* Updated Chinese translations.

* Updated snow graphics.



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where button styles could not be changed from the Status Info Widget settings.

* Fixed a bug where some god abilities appeared in genes.

* Fixed a bug where Big Sister’s Cooking skill increased each time her store inventory was reloaded.

* Fixed a freeze when a companion with 0 required XP (due to mods, etc.) leveled up.

* Fixed overflow related to character maximum carry weight.

* Fixed an overflow that caused generated Nefia levels to exceed limits when fame approached the maximum.

* Fixed several other overflow-related processes.

* Various minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* The Keeper of the Garden wears a cat mask.

* Erishe and other characters to be added to the Garden of Eternity will likely remain non-recruitable for a while. Some unique NPCs may require specific item submissions instead of charisma checks to join (for example, Conery might require delivering 10 Hair Growth Tonics).

* Guild contribution point shops might be interesting to add in the future.

* Vampires are planned to be implemented in the next Stable version.

