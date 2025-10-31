Handsome Rebels, good evening! Happy Halloween!! This update brings new harem stories, gameplay improvements, and special holiday gifts 🎃

🎃【Halloween Gift】

A free dynamic wallpaper of Faith has been added to the free DLC pack!

🧩【New Feature: Linker–Tactical Plan Binding】

Based on player feedback, we added the new “Linker–Tactical Plan Binding” system.

Linkers and their decks are now tied to Tactical Plans instead of characters.

You can adjust Linkers directly within your Tactical Plan—remember to save!

💬【New Features & Bug Fixes】

Added protagonist name change option (bottom-left corner of the menu).

You can now disable the “skip story confirmation” pop-up.

Fixed typos in tutorial text.

Buff Adjustments: “Weakness” → renamed to “Fatigue” (reduces damage by 10% per stack, no longer auto-decreases). “Thunderstrike” → renamed to “Armor Break” (increases damage taken by 50%, decreases over turns).

Important: Optimized the performance system and fixed portrait shaking when skipping scenes too fast.

📖【Main Story & Affection Events】

Chapter 1 remake text complete; Chapters 2–5 under revision. Please be patient!🙏

To make up for the delay, we’ve added extra Linker events and early StarDream affection episodes.

Includes new harem endings for certain Linkers!

New multi-stage affection stories: Xihe, Lilina, Frey, Freya, Hades, Thanatos, and Hestia.

Expanded and revised stories for: Hades, Thanatos, Artemis.

🧙‍♀️【UI & Linker Updates】

Cardano’s idle and interaction voice changed to human vocals.

Fixed Cardano’s Japanese voice issue in affection scenes.

Fixed Xiaoshen’s side story voice issue (“Beef Rice or Ramen”).

Optimized weapon textures for Frey and Grimnir.

Remade the “Victory” UI visuals, older UIs will be updated next.

🌀【Roguelike Mode Sneak Peek】

Roguelike mode is in development! Interface nearly complete, estimated release: February 2026.

✏️【Next Major Update: Story Creative Workshop】

After months of work, the story editor is almost done! Beta starts next week.

Players can create custom stories, import CGs, backgrounds, voices, and branching choices with live preview.

*Translation for new storylines will be delayed. Updates released via the Creative Workshop will include basic localization handled by our internal team.

[h3]Points Shop link: